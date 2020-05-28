Dogsafe has decals displaying the message “my dog is chilling at home”, as they attempt to get people not to leave dogs in hot cars this summer. (submitted)

RCMP remind public to leave dogs chilling at home on hot days

Dogsafe has designed a Dog in a Hot Car Responder Checklist

Is your dog at home chilling? If it’s a hot day, it should be.

“Sadly many people still leave their animals in their vehicles on hot days. By partnering with Dogsafe, we hope to spread information throughout the North Cowichan and Duncan areas to people who may come across these animals in distress,” said Inspector Chris Bear, Officer-in-Charge of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment.

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are raising public awareness on how to respond when you see a dog in a hot car, and more importantly to spread the education and prevention message.

The North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP is using the Community Canine Heatstroke Responder program designed by the founder of Dogsafe, Michelle Sevigny, a former professional dog trainer and a police officer.

Dogsafe has designed a Dog in a Hot Car Responder Checklist designed to keep members of the public calm by laying out a step-by-step guide that includes things you can do such as assessing the dog, calling the BCSPCA Animal Cruelty line or police to help bystanders document actions that may assist in a cruelty or criminal investigation.

The form is also available on a free downloadable app at https://www.dogsafe.ca/heatstroke-responder.html

The Dogsafe group also has decals for placing on your vehicle that display the message “my dog is home chilling”.

animal welfareRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. girl left temporarily paralyzed by tick bite sparks warning from family
Next story
West Coast Trail to remain closed for now

Just Posted

Recycling depots in Campbell River, Courtenay to close

The unstaffed recyling depot at Strathcona Gardens Recreation Complex is set to close July 1

Strathcona Regional District reopens electoral area outdoor park facilities

Basketball, tennis courts, skateparks in three EAs open

As SD84 schools look to reopen, Kyuquot and Zeballos opt out

Schools in Tahsis and Gold River will open on June 1, with 30 per cent students expected to come in

RCMP calls decrease in Campbell River

Total for year up compared to 2019

Seals and sea lions may not be the scourge of the Salish Sea according to scientists

Biologists are divided on the cause of salmon decline

B.C. legislature coming back June 22 as COVID-19 emergency hits record

Pandemic restrictions now longer than 2017 wildfire emergency

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

COVID-19: B.C. too dependent on foreign food production workers

New B.C. job site links unemployed with farm, seafood work

B.C. businesses ‘can’t shoulder burden’ of COVID-19 sick pay

Trudeau’s plan should be tied to federal emergency aid

RCMP remind public to leave dogs chilling at home on hot days

Dogsafe has designed a Dog in a Hot Car Responder Checklist

Another Asian giant ‘murder hornet’ found in Lower Mainland

This is the farthest east the invasive species has been found so far

B.C. girl left temporarily paralyzed by tick bite sparks warning from family

Mom says parents need to check their kids when they go camping

PHOTOS: Loved ones reunite at an oasis on closed U.S.-Canada border in Surrey

Officials closed the park in mid-March over coronavirus concerns

Most Read