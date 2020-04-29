RCMP remind public that school zone speed limits still in effect

Many schools still in use during COVID-19 crisis

RCMP are reminding motorists that school speed zones are still in effect. (File photo)

Yes, you still have to slow down for school zones.

As everyone settles into the “new normal” with the COVID-19 pandemic, the RCMP detachments in Shawnigan Lake, North Cowichan/Duncan and Lake Cowichan want to remind the public to obey traffic laws within their communities.

Although classes have been suspended for in-school learning, the schools in School District 79 remain open.

Many schools continue to have students attending during school hours as they assist essential service workers with child care needs.

While schools are open, school zone speeds are in effect.

From Monday to Friday (except holidays), 8 a.m. through to 5 p.m., motorists must abide by the 30 km/h signs.

The school year ends June 25 and, at that time, the posted speed limit resumes.

“We would like to thank the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP for this timely reminder for our community,” said Candace Spilsbury, chairwoman of the Cowichan Valley school district.

“We have a number of students and staff at our schools every day, and their safety is everyone’s concern. Please keep our little learners in mind and obey the school zone speed limits when passing our schools.”

Fines for speeding in a school zone range from $196 to $253.

If speed is in excess of 40km/hr over the posted limit, fines range from $368 to $483.

Police