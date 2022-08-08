(File photo)

(File photo)

RCMP on lookout for man wanted in connection with reported Nanoose Bay sexual assault

Police say suspect provided a false name when arrested July 30

Oceanside RCMP are on the lookout for a man they allege broke into a Nanoose Bay home and sexually assaulted a resident in late July.

Quinten Meyer, 27, was arrested in the Morello Road area on July 30, according to an Oceanside RCMP news release. He was released to appear in court at a later date.

A police investigation later determined Meyer provided a false name to RCMP. Charges were laid and an arrest warrant was issued on Aug. 5, according to the release.

READ MORE: Oceanside RCMP: More than 40 catalytic converters stolen in PQB so far in 2022

Meyer is charged with break and enter, sexual assault, assault with a weapon and obstruction of a police officer. He is described as Caucasian, five-foot-10, 150 pounds, with blond hair shaved on both sides, blue eyes and a skull tattoo on his left hand.

Meyer’s current whereabouts are unknown, however he has family connections on Vancouver Island and in the Okanagan and Calgary. If anyone sees Meyer, or has information on his current location, they are requested to contact police immediately.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ParksvilleRCMPsexual assault

Previous story
81 cases of monkeypox confirmed in British Columbia
Next story
Comox Valley RCMP release statement regarding Cumberland standoff

Just Posted

NTE Discovery Park, owners of the former Elk Falls pulp mill site in Campbell River, have entered into an agreement with CubicFarm Systems Corp. to build and operate food-producing modules. CubicFarm Systems Corp. photo
Agreement will see food-producing modules built and operated at former Elk Falls Mill site

The bands gather again for the Massed Bands Retreat at the end of the day’s events at the Campbell River Highland Gathering on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Sizzling SalmonFest weekend

Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo
Campbell River RCMP investigating suspicious death on Munson Road

Robyn Mawhinney is running to be Strathcona Regional District director for Area C (Discovery Islands and Mainland Inlets), which includes Quadra Island. Photo courtesy Robyn Mawhinney
Candidate for Discovery Islands – Mainland Inlets director wants to bring island values, generational change to role