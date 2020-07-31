RCMP officers often the frontline of overdose prevention

Overdose prevention is primarily the responsibility of Island Health Authority but your local police force plays a part in it as well.

“Unfortunately as police we often see the ultimate negative side to drug use as we are part of the first response group that responds to sudden deaths,” says Const. Maury Tyre. “Personally, I’ve attended two suspected overdose deaths in recent weeks, and it’s heart-wrenching knowing what these people’s families go through with the death of a loved one. Ideally, of course, in a perfect world, we wouldn’t have people using such dangerous illegal substances, but the world is not perfect.”

If you are a user, you can be reminded that there are ways to protect yourself:

Never use alone

Keep a properly stocked naloxone kit nearby

Use the harm reduction site at Vancouver Island Mental Health Society at 1330 Dogwood St.

“Oftentimes the people who police arrest for selling drugs have addiction issues of their own, but it simply does not excuse their actions. Worse still, these can be the people cutting and preparing the drugs for street-level use, making things infinitely more dangerous. When we’re dealing with drugs so powerful that one extra grain could mean the difference between life and death, people need to ask, do I trust the person selling this to me with my life?” Const. Tyre says.

If you witness suspicious events that may indicate activities in the sale or processing of street drugs, please contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

Weekly service report:

The Campbell River RCMP had responded to 9,483 calls for service as of the end of July 29, 2020. This is a 33-call increase when compared to the same date in 2019. While not a substantial increase, it’s important to note that the community also does not have the same influx of guests as other years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That yearly influx typically brings with it more files.

Also, in response to a tip given to the Campbell River Mirror, Const. Tyre reports that police activity Thursday at the gas station beside the Big Rock boat ramp involved the search for a missing person who was eventually located at 10 p.m.

