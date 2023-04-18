The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is recommending charges for a Highway Patrol officer after a 2022 crash that injured two civilians. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is recommending charges for a Highway Patrol officer after a 2022 crash that injured two civilians. (Black Press Media file photo)

RCMP officer involved in South Okanagan crash could face charges

B.C. police watchdog recommends charges after the 2022 crash involving a civilian pickup

The province’s police watchdog is recommending charges against a B.C. Highway Patrol officer who crashed into a civilian in Okanagan Falls in 2022.

On July 10, 2022 at 7 p.m. the officer was responding to an unrelated incident when they crashed into a civilian pickup truck at the intersection of Maple Street and 10th Avenue.

The driver and passenger of the pickup were both injured in the collision and transported to a hospital for treatment. One was described as having serious but non-life-threatening injuries at the time.

READ MORE: B.C. police watchdog investigates Okanagan Falls car crash that injures 2

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) launched into an investigation following the crash, and on Tuesday, April 18 completed their work.

The IIO’s chief civilian director Ronald J. MacDonald, King’s counsel, found that there was reasonable grounds to believe the officer may have committed a driving offence.

The report and evidence has been forwarded on to the BC Prosecution Service to decide whether to formally lay charges.

In order to approve any charges, the BC Prosecution Service must be satisfied that there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence gathered by the IIO, and that prosecution be required in the public interest.

While the matter is with Crown, the IIO will not be making any additional comment about the facts of this case.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Independent Investigations Office of B.C.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
MPs demand halt to corporate landlords who ‘swoop in’ to push out Island tenants
Next story
Thousands of Canadians missed out on federal housing and dental benefits: report

Just Posted

Philip and Sonja Hathaway say they will camp in front of the B.C. legislature until they receive some news of when they will get their newborn daughter back. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
Couple camps at B.C. legislature to protest apprehension of newborn at Victoria hospital

Vancouver-based writer Will Richter won the 2023 CBC Short Story Prize. Richter grew up in Campbell River. Photo by Will Richter
Campbell River-raised writer wins CBC Short Story Prize

John Hart Dam, Campbell River. BC Hydro photo
Brewster Lake Road over John Hart Dam to close for a week

Santos (shown here at a younger age) is remembered by his mother as a “bright kid” who could have been so many things. He got caught up in the B.C.’s addiction crisis and died while in police custody. Photo contributed
Changes needed to battle mental health and addiction crisis: mother of victim

Pop-up banner image