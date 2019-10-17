RCMP members search shore along Stories Beach near Campbell River

Members of the RCMP were combing the shoreline at Stories Beach this morning.
Campbell River RCMP spokesperson Const. Maury Tyre wouldn’t comment on what the team was doing, only that there is no risk to public safety and he doesn’t believe it to be related to yesterday’s homicide in south Campbell River.
“There are members of the RCMP down there,” he said. “They’re conducting a ground search in regards to another investigation. There’s no risk to the public or anything down there.”
Three unmarked police cars were pulled off the Island Highway near Seawave Road south of Campbell River. RCMP members were searching an area between the road and the beach and had placed red flags throughout.
In an update this afternoon, Tyre said the search is related to an ongoing investigation, “the nature of which we are not releasing at this time.”
@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.