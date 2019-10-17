RCMP members search an area along the shoreline at Stories Beach south of Campbell River, B.C. on Oct. 17, 2019. According to local RCMP, the search is not related to the Oct. 16 homicide in south Campbell River. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror

RCMP members search shore along Stories Beach near Campbell River

Ground search not thought to be related to Oct. 16 homicide: RCMP

Members of the RCMP were combing the shoreline at Stories Beach this morning.

Campbell River RCMP spokesperson Const. Maury Tyre wouldn’t comment on what the team was doing, only that there is no risk to public safety and he doesn’t believe it to be related to yesterday’s homicide in south Campbell River.

“There are members of the RCMP down there,” he said. “They’re conducting a ground search in regards to another investigation. There’s no risk to the public or anything down there.”

Three unmarked police cars were pulled off the Island Highway near Seawave Road south of Campbell River. RCMP members were searching an area between the road and the beach and had placed red flags throughout.

In an update this afternoon, Tyre said the search is related to an ongoing investigation, “the nature of which we are not releasing at this time.”

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

RCMP members search an area along the shoreline at Stories Beach south of Campbell River, B.C. on Oct. 17, 2019. According to local RCMP, the search is not related to the Oct. 16 homicide in south Campbell River. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror

Previous story
Teen bookworms could be setting themselves up for richer future: Stats Canada
Next story
Local industry insiders slam Liberals’ closed containment move

Just Posted

RCMP members search shore along Stories Beach

Ground search not thought to be related to Oct. 16 homicide: RCMP

Gold River student designing snake habitat

Daniel Kornylo hopes invention will prevent pet snakes from getting injured

North Island candidates chime in on immigration at Tidemark forum

Can we bring in the number of people we need for our economy needs while fighting associated racism?

Should we be re-examining Canada’s tax structure?

Candidates in upcoming federal election have different thoughts on how to address income inequality

Local industry insiders slam Liberals’ closed containment move

Dismay by national aquaculture groups over the federal Liberals’ election promise to… Continue reading

YouTube video of Revelstoke grizzly bear goes viral

Why did the grizzly bear cross the railway tracks?

STRIKE: WFP and USW are back at the table for mediation

“No further updates until either an agreement is reached or one party or the other breaks off talks”

Japanese buyer expands wood pellet contract with B.C.’s Pinnacle

Mitsui and Co. increases contract with Interior energy producer

ELECTION 2019: Have Justin Trudeau’s Liberals really cut middle-class taxes?

Conservative Andrew Scheer vows to cut bottom bracket, NDP’s Jagmeet Singh targets wealth tax

Woman charged with numerous drug offenses stemming from a raid earlier this year at Island property

Police make arrest on an outstanding warrant dating back to January

B.C. RCMP officer suing the force for malicious prosecution

Cpl. Tammy Hollingsworth cleared of wrongdoing after misconduct hearing

Talk to your kids about vaping, B.C.’s top doctor says

B.C. health officials have discovered the first vaping-related illness in the province

Alberta truck convoy plans counter-protest at climate rally with Greta Thunberg

United We Roll organizer says similar protest planned for Swedish teen’s event in Edmonton

Scheer, Trudeau, Singh haggle over potential minority government outcome

If you believe the polls, it appears the Liberals and Conservatives are neck-and-neck

Most Read