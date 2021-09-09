(File photo)

RCMP: Man flees scene after Parksville crash leaves person in critical condition

Air ambulance called in; police say man later taken into custody

A 21-year-old man was taken into custody on Wednesday, Sept. 8, following a single-vehicle collision in Parksville.

Sgt. Stephen Rose of the Oceanside RCMP said that at 4:05 p.m., police responded to the collision near the Wembley Road and Reid Road intersection.

The reported driver, a Parksville man, fled the scene prior to police arrival but was subsequently located and taken into police custody. He will make an appearance in court on Sept. 9 to face several charges.

A 28-year-old Parksville man was injured in the collision and was airlifted by ambulance. He remains in critical but stable condition.

Rose said the events leading up to the collision remain under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video of the man fleeing from the scene are asked to contact the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111.

— NEWS Staff

