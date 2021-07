Brown, last seen July 2 at CR Hospital, is 69 years old with white beard and slender build.

Police are asking the public to help find a missing man last seen at Campbell River Hospital on Friday, July 2.

David Brown is described as 69 years old with a chest-length, white beard and a slender build.

He may be trying to make his way back to Woss and could appear confused and disoriented.

If seen, please contact the Campbell River RCMP immediately at 250-286-6221.

