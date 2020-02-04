Chelsea Poirier was reported missing on Feb. 3. Photo supplied

RCMP looking for missing Island woman

Chelsea Poirier was last seen at her Comox Valley residence on Jan. 29

The Comox Valley RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 27-year-old Chelsea Poirier.

On Feb. 3, Poirier was reported missing to the Comox Valley RCMP. She was last seen at her residence in Courtenay on Jan. 29 at approximately 3 p.m.. She may be wearing a light-coloured rain jacket and carrying a black purse. Poirier is a Caucasian female who is approximately 4’9” and 90 lbs. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you see Chelsea Poirier, or know where she may be, please call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.

