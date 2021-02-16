The eastbound lanes of Highway 1 near Grand Boulevard in Valleyview were closed for several hours after a fatal crash on Feb. 15, 2021, due to a fatal accident. (THE BMJW/Twitter)

RCMP looking for dash-cam footage after two dead in highway crash near Kamloops

Police are still investigating, but weather is believed to be a factor in the crash

  Feb. 16, 2021
Kamloops This Week

Highway 1 in Valleyview has reopened following an accident on Monday morning (Feb. 15) that claimed the lives of two people and sent two others to hospital.

As of 3:30 p.m., all westbound lanes and one eastbound lane of the highway at the east end of Valleyview have started to reopen.

Kamloops RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said the crash in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Grand Boulevard occurred just before 10 a.m. and involved a jack-knifed semi-trailer.

“When police arrived on scene, they observed a green Toyota 4Runner in the eastbound ditch and a jack-knifed semi-trailer further down the highway,” Evelyn said. ‘Two of the Toyota’s four occupants were deceased when police arrived. The other two were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.”

All eastbound lanes and one westbound lane of the highway were closed from Grand Boulevard near Holman Road.

Evelyn said police are still investigating, but weather is believed to be a factor in the crash. It has been lightly snowing in Kamloops all morning.

Anyone with dash camera footage featuring the Toyota 4Runner during or near the time of the crash is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2021-4830.

READ MORE: Two die in Highway 1 crash near Kamloops

