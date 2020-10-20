Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Michael Leighton, who is wanted on 11 warrants on Vancouver Island and is a suspect in a recent break, enter and theft in Nanaimo. (Photos submitted)

RCMP looking for break-and-enter suspect with 11 warrants on the Island

Nanaimo RCMP are asking public help in locating a man wanted in relation to a locker theft where a gun and $40,000 in silver coins were stolen.

According to a press release, Michael Leighton, 32, is wanted on one count of assault from Saanich and 10 property-related warrants from the Comox Valley. In addition, Nanaimo RCMP say he is a suspect in a recent break-and-enter theft from storage lockers in Nanaimo. A Ruger pistol and approximately $40,000 in Canadian silver coins were stolen in the incident.

Leighton is described as Caucasian, standing 5-feet-11, weighing 175 pounds. He has dark hair and police say he sports a beard and moustache, and often ties his hair in a man bun. He is also associated with a silver/white Mercedes Benz sedan with B.C. licence plate KW5 12L.

Anyone with information on Leighton’s whereabouts is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

