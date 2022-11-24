Nelson RCMP are investigating an incident near Blewett on Nov. 23. Photo: Phil McLachlan

Nelson RCMP are investigating an incident near Blewett on Nov. 23. Photo: Phil McLachlan

RCMP looking for 4 men who fired rifle, set trailer on fire near Nelson

Police say the men are associated with a white pick-up truck that has a plow on it

Nelson RCMP say they are searching for four men who allegedly fired a rifle and set a camper trailer on fire.

Police said in a statement that they were called to a trailer on Rover Creek Forest Service Road in Blewett on Wednesday evening where four men had visited with a rifle. One of the suspects allegedly pointed the rifle at one of the trailer’s occupants and fired it in what the police describe as a scare tactic.

Two occupants of the trailer fled the scene uninjured, and the trailer was set on fire.

RCMP say they are working to identity four male suspects associated with a white pick-up truck that has a plow attached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nelson RCMP at 250-352-2156 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Kaslo RCMP arrest man caught dumping chemicals on vehicles

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
School shooting threat in Williams Lake deemed a prank
Next story
Did you feel the early morning earthquake off Vancouver Island?

Just Posted

Andrea Routley is this year’s Haig-Brown writer-In-Residence. Photo contributed
Haig-Brown writer in residence hopes to reconnect with the rain forest

Gold River B.C. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Construction beginning on Connected Coast project in Gold River

A Campbell River teacher was disciplined for a lesson she taught her students about racism. (Pixabay)
Campbell River teacher reprimanded for Grade 2 exercise on segregation that left child in tears

The Strathcona Regional District backed Cortes Island director’s application for a short term vacation rental tax. File photo
SRD Board supports Cortes Island short term vacation rental tax

Pop-up banner image