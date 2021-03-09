(File photo)

(File photo)

RCMP left with many questions after odd report of stabbing in Parksville

Original caller left area because of outstanding arrest warrants; victim not forthcoming with police

Oceanside RCMP had more questions than answers while investigating a reported stabbing incident on Sunday (March 7) in Parksville.

Oceanside RCMP Operations Support NCO Cpl. Jesse Foreman reported that on March 7 at approximately 1:30 a.m., police received a call from the BC Ambulance Service (BCAS), advising they were attending to a 39-year-old man who had been stabbed.

The person who called BCAS to report the injuries was a 38-year-old woman and friend of the victim.

Foreman said the incident reportedly happened outdoors in the 900 block of Fairdowne Road, Parksville, but when police attended, the original caller had left the area because she had outstanding arrest warrants and the victim was not forthcoming with the investigators.

RCMP officers learned the victim allegedly had a physical altercation with two unknown males and was then stabbed multiple times in the lower back.

Police followed up with the victim in hospital, where he is recovering from the stabbing, but he was still not co-operative with investigators, who do not believe this was a random incident. The exact location (crime scene) was not established due to the lack of detail from the victim and the original caller.

The RCMP wish to speak to the original complainant or anyone who may have witnessed, or has information regarding this stabbing. Anyone with information should call 250-248-6111.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Most Read