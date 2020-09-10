Kasimir Tora Tyabji-Sandana is wanted on charges of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching. (Powell River RCMP)

RCMP issue warrant for son of former B.C. MLA wanted on sexual charges

Kasimir Tora Tyabji-Sandana, 32, is wanted on charges of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching

Powell River RCMP are looking for the son of a former MLA on outstanding warrants.

Kasimir Tora Tyabji-Sandana, 32, is wanted on charges of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching. Tyabji-Sandana is the son of former MLA Judi Tyabji, who was the youngest ever person elected to the B.C. Legislature in 1991.

Mounties said they have made contact with Tyabji-Sandana’s family in Powell River but that his current whereabouts are unknown and attempts to locate him at previous addresses have been unsuccessful.

This is not Tyabji-Sandana’s first brush with the law; in 2018, he pleaded guilty to attempting to posses acetyl fentanyl, a less potent version of fentanyl.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 604-485-6255, or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ALSO READ: RCMP impound Ferrari going 100 km/h over speed limit on Sea to Sky

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Waivin’ Flags given green light to start bus service from Port Hardy to Campbell River
Next story
MP Blaney builds a home fort in her office in support of Military Families

Just Posted

Campbell River housing project in former restaurant nears completion

80 applications filed for tenancy at facility

‘Watch your speeds’ on highways says Campbell River fire chief

Department sees 43 per cent increase in incidents on Highways 28 and 19

Campbell River School District to explore more outdoor learning opportunities

Trustees interest in investing funds for outdoor classrooms and programs

MP Blaney builds a home fort in her office in support of Military Families

The North Island-Powell River MP took the #HomeFortChallenge leading up to the second Military Family Appreciation Day on September 18

Quadra fermenter wins $50K in NexStream Tech Challenge

Brandon Pirie with Wild Isle Ferments takes Wildcard category in first annual contest

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Fire crews on scene at scrapyard near mid-Vancouver Island airport

Fire at Schnitzer Steel facility off Trans-Canada Highway near Nanaimo and Ladysmith

B.C. deficit forecast $12.8 billion after first three months of COVID-19

Taxes, resource revenues fell less than expected in pandemic

RCMP issue warrant for son of former B.C. MLA wanted on sexual charges

Kasimir Tora Tyabji-Sandana, 32, is wanted on charges of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching

Boeing 737 MAX test flights begin in Vancouver to determine if planes are safe to fly

Canada will take part in a joint global approval process in London starting Sept. 14

Drum set stolen from small community church

Theft occurred on either Friday or Saturday night on the long weekend in Chemainus

FINLAYSON: A Labour Day snapshot of the B.C. job market

From following health advice and ‘doing no harm,’ to not hiking fees – one business expert has a number of suggestions

B.C. family returns from family vacation to trashed home by alleged squatter

40-year-old arrested Monday night

Most Read