Campbell River RCMP is conducting an investigation under Tamarac Street in Campbell River.

The area is closed to fishing access and has police tape across the trail a RCMP Facebook post issued around 9:40 a.m. says.

There is no threat to the public related to the incident, the RCMP says. An advisory will be issued when the area is opened up.

Campbell RiverRCMP