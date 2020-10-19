RCMP investigating trailer fire at Campbell River homeless camp

No one injured as a result of the fire

Campbell River RCMP were called 7:30 p.m. Saturday to assist the Campbell River Fire Department with a travel trailer that was on fire at the homeless camp located at 2600 Quinsam Rd.

Nobody was injured as a result of the blaze on Oct. 17, but the travel trailer was destroyed in the fire.

“At this point in time,” said Const. Maury Tyre, “the fire is considered suspicious, however, it’s not clear if any criminality led to the fire or a simple lack of care.”

If you have information regarding this or any other criminal incident, please contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

ArsonCampbell RiverHomelessnessRCMP