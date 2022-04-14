RCMP are investigating after a tree spiked with metal and PVC pipe was found in the Fairy Creek area. (RCMP handout)

RCMP are investigating after a tree spiked with metal and PVC pipe was found in the Fairy Creek area. (RCMP handout)

RCMP investigating spiked tree found in Fairy Creek area

“This tactic to impede forestry operations is not only illegal, but is extremely dangerous”

The RCMP is investigating after spikes were found in a fallen old growth tree in the Fairy Creek injuction area.

On April 7, Sooke and Lake Cowichan RCMP were alerted to a spiked tree located near the Granite Mainline Forest Service Road. Employees with a security company located approximately 30 metal tree spikes that had been driven through the trunk of a fallen old growth tree that had been dragged to the area from where it had been cut.

The Fairy Creek area has been the site of massive demonstrations as logging protesters clashed with forestry workers and RCMP since 2020. Protests had wound down in recent months as winter set in.

The RCMP say it is believed the spiked tree was intentionally placed in order to hinder forestry workers from safely conducting their operations. In addition, PVC piping was found inside the log which was intended to be used as a “sleeping dragon”, a device commonly used by protestors to secure themselves to a physical structure.

“This tactic to impede forestry operations is not only illegal, but is extremely dangerous,” said Chief Superintendent John Brewer, Gold Commander of the RCMP Community-Industry Response Group. “We wish to remind everyone that peaceful protest can take place without a risk of harming others. In return, criminal acts such as these will not be tolerated and perpetrators will be arrested and prosecuted according to our Canadian laws.”

The RCMP will continue to actively patrol the forestry roads and the corridor to ensure they remain accessible and clear of obstructions.

RCMP

Previous story
VIDEO: Terry Fox’s Metis heritage honoured with new plaque outside B.C. Place
Next story
Suspect makes clean getaway with vacuum cleaner stolen from Nanaimo store

Just Posted

Crystal Smith (far left) and husband Raymond Shaw were unable to register their newborn son’s name because it uses Kwak’wala characters. Photo contributed
Province refuses to register baby’s First Nations name

The Clothesline Project is a way for women affected by violence to express their emotions by decorating a T-shirt. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
PHOTOS: Decorated tees decrying violence against women hang in Campbell River’s Spirit Square

A man pauses at a coffin after carrying it during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. April 14, 2022 marks six years since B.C. declared a public health emergency around the opioid crisis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Death penalty situation’: 6 years ago, B.C. declared toxic drug poisonings a health emergency

The Hama?Elas Community Kitchen in downtown Campbell River is one of the services that stands to benefit from the second round of funding. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Strathcona Regional District to apply for more Strengthening Communities Services Program funding