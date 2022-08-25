Paper Mill Dam Park. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

Paper Mill Dam Park. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

Bones found in Port Alberni’s Somass River determined to be animal bones

Public was asked to stay away from river while investigation took place

Some bones that were discovered in the Somass River in Port Alberni have been determined by RCMP to be animal bones.

On Aug. 25, divers from the RCMP underwater recovery team was tasked by the Port Alberni detachment to enter the Somass River near Paper Mill Dam to investigate and recover bones that were located by a civilian diver.

The RCMP, Tseshaht First Nation and City of Port Alberni asked the public to stay clear of the area around Paper Mill Dam on the Somass River while the bones were investigated.

At noon, Port Alberni RCMP announced that investigators had determined that the bones were of animal origin.

“The Port Alberni RCMP would like to thank the public for their understanding and cooperation during this investigation,” said Cst. Richard Johns, media relations officer with the Port Alberni RCMP.

PORT ALBERNI

