There was a heavy police in Williams Lake Saturday morning, Jan. 22. (Angie Mindus photo- Williams Lake Tribune)

There was a heavy police in Williams Lake Saturday morning, Jan. 22. (Angie Mindus photo- Williams Lake Tribune)

RCMP investigate suspicious death after responding to report of disturbance in Williams Lake

Police said upon attending the residence, an adult man was found deceased

Williams Lake RCMP have deemed a death in Williams Lake suspicious after responding to a call of a disturbance in the city at 5:58 a.m. Saturday morning (Jan. 22).

Police responded to a residence at 605 Carson Drive where they found an adult man deceased.

Several police, including what appeared to be members of an RCMP Emergency Response Team, and police vehicles could be seen at Ninth Avenue and McKinnon Street just after noon on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, where they appeared to be wrapping up their work.

Neighbours in the area said police were going door-to-door looking for witnesses.

The investigation is ongoing and police are seeking the assistance of the public in identifying any possible parties involved.

If you have any information about this contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211.

Read More: 2 Canadians killed, 1 wounded in Mexico resort shooting

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Previous story
B.C. mother pens bill that would add adults to missing person alert systems
Next story
‘I’m relieved’: Horses missing near 108 Mile Ranch found safe

Just Posted

The Woss Road turn off during the snow storm. Photo courtesy SRD
SRD community wellness meetings held next week

Campbell Riverite Tyler Turner won gold at the para snow sports world championships event in Lillehammer, Norway on Jan. 21. Photo Samuel Andersen / Lillehammer 2021
Campbell Riverite rides local board to world championship in Para Snowboarding

Payton Macdonald with her two majestic tree hounds, Abby and Duke. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
Baying hounds draw complaints at Campbell River dog park

A fresh catch of wild spot prawns is unloaded at Mad Dog Crabs in Duncan, B.C. (Warren Goulding file photo)
Island spot prawn harvesters relieved at federal thaw on flash-freeze tubbing