Officers were in the RCMP Air Services helicopter, dubbed Air 4, on Aug. 28, 2020, when they discovered an illegal grow operation near Lytton, B.C. (RCMP handout)

RCMP find massive illegal grow operation in rural B.C. during unrelated aerial operation

5,200 cannabis plants were seized by police

B.C. Mounties recently made a rather green discovery while conducting aerial operations over Lytton, ending in a sizeable seizure of illegal cannabis.

According to police, officers were in the RCMP Air Services helicopter, dubbed Air 4, on Aug. 28 when they made the discovery from above.

“Due to the size of the grow operation and its physical location, the team decided to return on Saturday to dismantle the site, bearing in mind that often times such locations are typically staged with booby traps meant to injure or kill unsuspecting visitors or first responders,” RCMP said in a statement Thursday (Sept. 3).

Investigators seized 5,200 cannabis plants from the site.

It’s unclear if any charges have been laid. Black Press Media has reached out to RCMP officers for more details.

While some cities saw wildfires and heat, Prince Rupert saw record rainfall this summer
Air ambulance calls on Vancouver Island way down so far in 2020

