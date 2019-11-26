RCMP file load continues to increase

Campbell River detachment saw a 24 per cent rise in file volume compared to 2018

Campbell River RCMP continue to be busier than they were at this time last year.

The department’s weekly round-up for Nov. 19- 26, states that RCMP responded to 330 files this year for the week, compared to 266 files in 2018. It’s a 24 per cent increase in file load.

Wanted of the Week:

Colleen Maria Anderson is wanted on “unendorsed warrants” for uttering threats, breach of undertaking, and failing to comply with probation conditions.

RCMP say that recent information suggests she “may have relocated to Campbell River in the last week.”

They’re asking anyone with information on where Anderson is or any ongoing criminal activity to contact the detachment at 250-286-6221.

