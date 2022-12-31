A vehicle went into Harrison Lake on Dec. 31, 2022. (Google Maps)

A vehicle went into Harrison Lake on Dec. 31, 2022. (Google Maps)

RCMP dive team, rescue crews called to report of vehicle into Harrison Lake

Bystanders witnessed vehicle go into water, did not see anyone come out, according to crews on scene

Emergency crews in the Fraser Valley were called to a scene where a vehicle reportedly went into Harrison Lake.

The incident happened around 12:14 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 at the boat launch at Green Point Day Use Area.

Harrison Hot Springs Fire Department was dispatched to the location, along with other emergency crews including Agassiz Fire Department, RCMP and Kent Harrison Search and Rescue.

When Harrison firefighters arrived on scene, they reported that the vehicle was “not visible” from the shore. They said bystanders witnessed the vehicle go into the water and did not see anyone come out.

The RCMP dive team also attended the scene.

At 1:26 p.m., firefighters reported they were still on scene helping rescue crews with the ongoing search.

It is unknown how many people were in the vehicle when it went into the water.

Check back here for more information as it becomes available.

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Heading into 2023, Aquaculture on the coast faces a murky future
Next story
Northwest B.C. mayor steps in to help apartment residents after burst water pipes

Just Posted

FILE - Recirculating Aquaculture Systems, which involve moving the fish farm to land as opposed to an open net fish farm, is one possible future for the aquaculture industry in British Columbia. This photo, of a boat and crane situated next to a collapsed “net pen” by Cooke Seafood off the coast of Cypress Island in Washington State in 2017, came when a net failure allowed tens of thousands of nonnative fish to escape. The incident resulted in a nearly $600,000 settlement to the Lummi Indian tribe over the net collapse and damage done to the native salmon population, and prompted the state government to end the practice of fish farming nonnative fish. regarding File Photo David Bergvall Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources via AP
Heading into 2023, Aquaculture on the coast faces a murky future

The area around Rebecca Spit Provincial Park on Quadra Island was inundated during high tide on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Photo courtesy Marie Mallis
King tide encroaches on Quadra Island road

Eo is one of the films in the Campbell River Fefstival of Film's winter season whcih will be screened Tuesday, Jan. 24 at the Tidemark Theatre. Photo contributed
Campbell River Festival of Films kicks off Jan. 24

The new charging station in Sayward opened on Dec. 20. Photo courtesy BC Hydro
Electric Vehicle charger opened in Sayward