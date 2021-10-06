RCMP, corrections staff among federal public servants covered by new vaccine mandate

Plane and train travellers must be vaccinated by end of October

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland make their way to hold a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The two top government leaders in Canada announced a series of sweeping vaccine mandates, making good on a series of election promises.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland kicked off Wednesday’s (Oct. 6) press conference with a vaccine mandate for all federal public servants. The mandate includes all departmental staff, as well as the RCMP, Correctional Services of Canada staff and the Canada Border Services Agency, and will come into effect on Oct. 29. Freeland said that staff who do not declare their vaccination status will be put on unpaid administrative leave as of Nov. 15.

Freeland said that a similar vaccine mandate will be coming for the Canadian Armed Forces and that the government will direct federal Crown agencies to mirror the public service mandate.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a vaccine mandate for all plane and train travel within Canada, with only a “few extremely narrow exemptions.” The mandate does not apply to children under the age of 12, who are not currently eligible to be vaccinated.

More to come.

