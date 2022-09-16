RCMP badge. (File photo/Phil McLachlan)

RCMP badge. (File photo/Phil McLachlan)

RCMP continue to investigate 2 ‘suspicious’ fatalities in Golden

Two deceased individuals were found in a car on Sunday morning on Bowles-Evans Drive

RCMP have confirmed two have died in what was originally described as a ‘suspicious incident’ that took place in Golden on Sunday morning on Mt. 7.

Police were called to Bowle-Evans Drive on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 16. Two deceased individuals were discovered in a car a short distance from the forest service road.

RCMP say that the nature of their deaths are believed to be suspicious.

A team of investigators from BC RCMP Major Crime responded and took conduct of the investigation with support from the Forensic Identification Section and the Golden RCMP.

Officers do not believe there is any risk to the public and the incident was isolated.

Access to Mt. 7 bike trails and the paraglide launch were closed for approximately 24 hours while the initial investigation took place.

READ MORE: Golden’s Mt 7 trails, paraglide launch closed after RCMP incident

Claire Palmer
Editor for the Golden Star
Email me at claire.palmer@thegoldenstar.net
Follow me on Twitter

RCMP Briefs

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Deaths are declining, but the pandemic isn’t over yet, experts warn

Just Posted

Campbell River’s Maritime Heritage Centre has embarked on a new era with the hiring of a new executive director, Erika Anderson (left), and a new assistant manager, Sheri Hayward. Photo submitted
New faces at the Maritime Heritage Centre

The Strathcona Gardens will have minimized operations on Sept. 19. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Strathcona Regional District offices to close Monday for National Day of Mourning

Ron Kerr is running for re-election for city councllor. Photo contributed
CITY COUNCIL: Ron Kerr is running for re-election

Strathcona Gardens Recreation Complex. Campbell River Mirror photo
Strathcona Gardens pool evacuated after pepper spray release