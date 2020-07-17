RCMP continue search for woman with Vancouver Island ties

Sarah Foord, 38, formerly of Port Alberni, B.C., was reported missing on July 10, 2020 to Fort St John RCMP. Her disappearance is regarded as suspicious and the RCMP’s North District Major Crime Unit has taken over the case. (BC RCMP PHOTO)

Major crimes investigators in northern B.C. are searching for a woman originally from Port Alberni who has been missing since July 6.

On July 10, 2020, Fort St John RCMP were notified that Sarah Foord, 38, had last been in contact with family a few days prior, on July 6. Foord is from Port Alberni, attended high school there and has family members still living in the Vancouver Island city.

Foord’s mother had last heard from her during a routine phone conversation on July 6. She missed a court date in Fort St. John on July 7 and did not show up to work on July 8, according to Fort St. John RCMP.

“At this point, foul play cannot yet be ruled out in Sarah’s disappearance,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, media relations officer for the BC RCMP.

Investigators are currently gathering evidence and conducting searches near where Foord was last seen.

Officers were in the northeastern B.C. town of Taylor, in the Peace River Regional District, searching for Foord on Friday (July 17), but she remains missing.

In the very early stages of the investigation, police believed Sarah may be travelling with her 35-year-old boyfriend in his vehicle. The vehicle and her boyfriend have since been located, Saunderson said.

Foord is a Caucasian female, 160 centimetres (five feet, three inches) tall, weighs approximately 86 kg (190 lbs) and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a blue and pink butterfly on her right shoulder.

Anyone with information about Foord’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250 787-8140 or, to remain anonymous, can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

PORT ALBERNIRCMP



