Police catch 23 impaired drivers in Lake Cowichan area during long weekend

Police catch 23 impaired drivers in Lake Cowichan area during long weekend

RCMP catch 23 impaired drivers in Lake Cowichan area during long weekend

Six drivers also ticketed for excessive speeding

The RCMP charged almost two dozen people with impaired driving in the Lake Cowichan area during the B.C. Day long weekend.

In response to heavier than normal traffic volume in the Lake Cowichan area over the long weekend, BC Highway Patrol worked with the Lake Cowichan RCMP detachment to deploy resources to the area from its Chemainus and Parksville units to target high-risk driving offences, including excessive speed and impaired driving.

As a result of this enforcement initiative, 23 impaired drivers were removed from the road and six drivers were ticketed for excessive speed.

BCHP officers issued a total of 111 tickets over the weekend.

In all, 21 vehicles were towed.

The minimum fine for excessive speeding is $368 and three points, plus towing and impound fees.

Impaired drivers face immediate driving prohibitions ranging from 24 hours to 90 days, plus towing and impound fees.

“While I am concerned about the number of people found driving impaired over the weekend, I was also very impressed by the large number of people who came through our road checks using designated drivers or shuttle services to ensure they got home safely,” said Staff Sgt. Adam Tallboy, acting commander of BCHP Vancouver Island.

“BC Highway Patrol works closely with its road safety partners, including local detachments, ICBC, RoadSafetyBC and you, the motoring public, to make our highways safer together.”

impaired driving

Previous story
‘Significant number’ of meeting-pay claims by SRD director need further review – report
Next story
Disappearance of Port Alberni woman featured in Island Crime podcast

Just Posted

NTE Discovery Park, owners of the former Elk Falls pulp mill site in Campbell River, have entered into an agreement with CubicFarm Systems Corp. to build and operate food-producing modules. CubicFarm Systems Corp. photo
Agreement will see food-producing modules built and operated at former Elk Falls Mill site

The bands gather again for the Massed Bands Retreat at the end of the day’s events at the Campbell River Highland Gathering on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Sizzling SalmonFest weekend

Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo
Campbell River RCMP investigating suspicious death on Munson Road

Robyn Mawhinney is running to be Strathcona Regional District director for Area C (Discovery Islands and Mainland Inlets), which includes Quadra Island. Photo courtesy Robyn Mawhinney
Candidate for Discovery Islands – Mainland Inlets director wants to bring island values, generational change to role