RCMP catch 23 impaired drivers in Lake Cowichan area during long weekend

Six drivers also ticketed for excessive speeding

The RCMP charged almost two dozen people with impaired driving in the Lake Cowichan area during the B.C. Day long weekend.

In response to heavier than normal traffic volume in the Lake Cowichan area over the long weekend, BC Highway Patrol worked with the Lake Cowichan RCMP detachment to deploy resources to the area from its Chemainus and Parksville units to target high-risk driving offences, including excessive speed and impaired driving.

As a result of this enforcement initiative, 23 impaired drivers were removed from the road and six drivers were ticketed for excessive speed.

BCHP officers issued a total of 111 tickets over the weekend.

In all, 21 vehicles were towed.

The minimum fine for excessive speeding is $368 and three points, plus towing and impound fees.

Impaired drivers face immediate driving prohibitions ranging from 24 hours to 90 days, plus towing and impound fees.

“While I am concerned about the number of people found driving impaired over the weekend, I was also very impressed by the large number of people who came through our road checks using designated drivers or shuttle services to ensure they got home safely,” said Staff Sgt. Adam Tallboy, acting commander of BCHP Vancouver Island.

“BC Highway Patrol works closely with its road safety partners, including local detachments, ICBC, RoadSafetyBC and you, the motoring public, to make our highways safer together.”

impaired driving