Two suspects are in custody after police dogs helped track them down between Tofino and Ucluelet on May 28. (Black Press file photo)

RCMP call in the dogs to help nab suspects in gas station ATM theft in Tofino

Police say pair of individuals located hiding in the bush

Police dogs helped nab two suspects believed to have broken into two gas stations in Tofino during the early morning hours of May 28.

Tofino RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Colin Douglas told the Westerly News that both the Gas N Go and Co-op Gas Bar on Campbell Street were broken into. An ATM was stolen from one of the locations and evidence suggests the suspects tried to take the ATM from the other store but were unsuccessful.

Douglas said members from the Tofino RCMP and Ucluelet RCMP located an abandoned vehicle near Hwy. 4 on the road towards Secret Beach with the stolen merchandise, including the ATM, inside.

“Police dog services arrived and we did a track through the bush and the forest there and we located the two individuals hiding,” he said.

He added the vehicle was stolen and Tofino RCMP are working with detachments across Vancouver Island to see if the two suspects were involved in any other crimes.

The two suspects, one male and one female, are in police custody.

“It’s a very strong case,” Douglas said. “It’s not just a minimal amount of evidence, it’s a very strong case against these two.”

He said several witnesses have come forward and police are asking anyone who may have seen anything related to the incident to reach out to the Tofino RCMP at (250) 725-3242.


