RCMP bust results in seizure of cash, drugs and vehicle

24-year-old Campbell River man could be up on trafficking charges

Fentanyl, which has been a huge focus of late in the country’s opioid crisis, is one of the suspected substances found on a 24 year-old Campbell River man as part of what RCMP call ‘an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.’

The Campbell River RCMP Street Crew arrested a 24 year old Campbell River man on Tuesday as part of what they call “an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.”

Police seized cash, cell phones, cocaine and suspected fentanyl, as well as the suspect’s vehicle, according to Staff Sgt. Troy Bearegard.

The investigation is continuing, Beauregard says, and the man has been released from custody and will appear in Court at a later date.

Police will be submitting a report to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for consideration of charges which may include Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purposes of Trafficking.

