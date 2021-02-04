A Phoenix Police Department officer reaches for a new Axon Body 2 body camera as another precinct gets their cameras assigned to them Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Phoenix. Outfitting RCMP officers with body-worn cameras at 700 detachments will cost an estimated $131 million over five years.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Ross D. Franklin

A Phoenix Police Department officer reaches for a new Axon Body 2 body camera as another precinct gets their cameras assigned to them Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Phoenix. Outfitting RCMP officers with body-worn cameras at 700 detachments will cost an estimated $131 million over five years.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Ross D. Franklin

RCMP body cameras to costs $131 million over five years: federal budget officer

The note says that the Mounties could face higher costs in rural and remote detachments

Outfitting RCMP officers with body-worn cameras at 700 detachments will cost an estimated $131 million over five years.

A parliamentary budget officer costing note says RCMP are expected to purchase 12,500 camera subscriptions for use across the country.

The price tag for the camera and digital evidence management system was based on data from the Toronto Police Service.

The note says that the Mounties could face higher costs in rural and remote detachments.

There were calls for officers to wear the technology last year during global demonstrations demanding more police accountability.

Some experts say there isn’t enough evidence to prove the cost of the cameras results in improved policing.

The Canadian Press

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘One of the biggest Black settlements in Western Canada’ has rich history
Next story
Crisis calls in B.C. still climbing despite hope brought by rollout of COVID-19 vaccine

Just Posted

Campbell Riverites head to the polls on Feb. 27 to fill the empty seat on city council.
Municipal By-Election Candidates answer: Do you feel the current council is doing enough?

The second in an ongoing series of Q&As with the candidates up for election on Feb. 27

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney will be hosting virtual townhalls in Feb. and March. Photo supplied by Rachel Blaney
North Island-Powell River MP to host virtual townhalls

‘I have missed personally visiting with residents in our small and remote communities.’ — Blaney

Clockwise from top left are KCFN vice-Chief Kevin Jules, SRD Director Charlie Cornfield, Ecoplan planning associate Hudson McLellan, KCFN representatives Francis Gillette, Samantha Christenson, Lillian Jack, SRD Director Julie Colborne, and Ecoplan planner John Ingraham at the SRD/KCFN meeting. Photo courtesy Youtube.
KCFN, SRD meet to discuss upcoming First Nation inclusion to board

Overview of KCFN given, as well as advice for moving forward

A Fortis utility truck was stolen from the site of a gas line break in Nanaimo on Tuesday and driven all the way to Campbell River where a 22-year-old suspect was arrested. (Photo courtesy Joy Livingstone)
Man arrested in Campbell River after stealing utility truck from scene of gas leak in Nanaimo

Truck’s flashing amber lights made it ‘very easy to follow,’ say RCMP

Campbell Riverites go to the polls to elect a new city councilor Feb. 27.
Municipal By-Election Candidates answer: What unique perspective or skill set would you bring to City Hall?

The first in an ongoing series of Q&As with the candidates up for election on Feb. 27

A nurse draws Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe for a clinic for people 75 years old and up on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Brattleboro, Vt. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
16 more deaths, 414 more positive COVID-19 tests in B.C.

Maple Ridge school’s UK variant exposure confirmed

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Pixabay)
BREAKING: B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

(Phil McLachlan/Black Press file)
Big White ties new COVID-19 case growth to ‘unsanctioned Australia Day gatherings’

Positive cases continue to stem from privately managed group housing

Chuck’s Burger Bar says it has launched an investigation after allegations of sexualized violence against an employee were made public. (Facebook/Chuck’s Burger Bar)
Victoria police now investigating reports of sexual assault, harassment at downtown restaurant

Many people came forward after calls for information, police say

Michael Elendu, 19, is wanted Canada-wide for the stabbing murder of a man in Calgary. Police say he may be hiding in B.C. (Calgary police handout)
Man wanted Canada-wide for murder may be hiding out in B.C: police

Michael Elendu, 19, from Calgary is accused of stabbing 20-year-old Kyreese Wright in December

FILE – A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on September 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
34% of teachers say they’d look to an early career exit over COVID response: BCTF survey

Pandemic has increased workload for the majority of teachers

Crisis Centre B.C. volunteers are answered an influx of callers searching for mental help in January, even after a provincial COVID-19 vaccine strategy was enacted. (Contributed)
Crisis calls in B.C. still climbing despite hope brought by rollout of COVID-19 vaccine

Crisis Centre B.C. saw a 20 per cent increase in people seeking mental help since outset of pandemic

A Phoenix Police Department officer reaches for a new Axon Body 2 body camera as another precinct gets their cameras assigned to them Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Phoenix. Outfitting RCMP officers with body-worn cameras at 700 detachments will cost an estimated $131 million over five years.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Ross D. Franklin
RCMP body cameras to costs $131 million over five years: federal budget officer

The note says that the Mounties could face higher costs in rural and remote detachments

Most Read