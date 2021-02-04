RCMP body cameras to costs $131 million over five years: federal budget officer

The note says that the Mounties could face higher costs in rural and remote detachments

A Phoenix Police Department officer reaches for a new Axon Body 2 body camera as another precinct gets their cameras assigned to them Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Phoenix. Outfitting RCMP officers with body-worn cameras at 700 detachments will cost an estimated $131 million over five years.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Ross D. Franklin

Outfitting RCMP officers with body-worn cameras at 700 detachments will cost an estimated $131 million over five years.

A parliamentary budget officer costing note says RCMP are expected to purchase 12,500 camera subscriptions for use across the country.

The price tag for the camera and digital evidence management system was based on data from the Toronto Police Service.

The note says that the Mounties could face higher costs in rural and remote detachments.

There were calls for officers to wear the technology last year during global demonstrations demanding more police accountability.

Some experts say there isn’t enough evidence to prove the cost of the cameras results in improved policing.

The Canadian Press

RCMP