The Shawnigan Lake RCMP detachment. (File photo)

RCMP at Cowichan’s Frances Kelsey School Monday after possible threat

Threat stemmed from an altercation between two youths

RCMP officers were at Frances Kelsey Secondary School in the Cowichan Valley on Monday, Oct. 17 to provide “visible presence and security” following a possible threat late last week.

On Friday, Oct. 14, around noon, a physical confrontation occurred off of school property between a student and a former student.

One of the people involved allegedly made a verbal threat that could affect the safety of students and staff of the school. Police learned of this possible threat the following day. A possible suspect was identified and police immediately spoke to the person.

Police determined the threat stemmed from the altercation between the two youths. Police have been in communication with school staff, who were aware of the threats, and RCMP were at the school Monday as a precautionary measure.

The two youth involved have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this contact the Shawnigan Lake RCMP at 250-743-5514.

RCMP

