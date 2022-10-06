(Photo - RCMP)

(Photo - RCMP)

RCMP asking public for help to find West Kelowna convicted killer wanted province-wide

If you know his whereabouts or see him, do not approach and call 9-1-1

West Kelowna RCMP are asking the public for help in searching for a convicted killer with a province-wide warrant.

Tyler Jack Newton was arrested in 2014 for the murder of Caesar Rosales. Newton stabbed Rosales in the neck with a knife at a transit stop in Kelowna on Oct. 30 of that year.

After serving seven years in jail, he was released in December 2020 after completing his sentence.

Since being released, he’s been arrested multiple times, including fleeing from police in July 2021 and January 2022 when he stole a vehicle and had drug paraphernalia.

The 32-year-old is now wanted for aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and using an imitation firearm during an incident in West Kelowna in December of 2021.

He is still a resident of West Kelowna.

If anyone knows his whereabouts, do not approach and call 911 or the West Kelowna RCMP at (250) 768-2880. To stay anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Use the file number 2021-84760 when calling.

READ MORE: Okanagan resort cuts ties with Hockey Canada following allegations

READ MORE: Maxine DeHart drive-thru breakfast in Kelowna hits $1-million mark

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of West KelownaKelownaRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C.’s Ombudsperson wants to hear from people impacted by 2021 floods, wildfires
Next story
VIDEO: 10 torture sites in 1 town: Russia sowed pain, fear in Izium

Just Posted

The six candidates for trustee in school district 72. From left to right, Kat Eddy, Craig Gillis, Daryl Hagen, Dave Harper, Alaina Kelly, Joyce McCann and Kim Yaciuk. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
The gloves come off at School Trustee debate

Campbell River Storm forward Andrew Petruk gets a shot off on Oceanside Generals netminder Ashton Sadauskas in Game 3 of the VIJHL playoff series at Rod Brind’Amour Arena March 15. The Generals won 5-2 to take a 3-0 lead in the best of seven playoff. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River weathers the storm following start

Campbell River City Hall. Campbell River Mirror photo
COUNCIL: Mayoral candidates discuss solutions to homelessness downtown and associated inappropriate behaviour

Electoral Area Director Candidates for the four Strathcona Regional District electoral areas have spoken about the issues facing their respective areas. Photo courtesy SRD
SRD Electoral Area candidates discuss the issues most important to them

Pop-up banner image