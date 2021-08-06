RCMP ask for help to locate missing Cowichan man

Jeffrey Purych was last seen in June

Jeffrey Purych (RCMP handout)

Jeffrey Purych (RCMP handout)

Where is Jeffrey Purych?

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating the 34-year-old who was reported missing on July 30, but was last seen in June.

“There is nothing to indicate foul play at this time, and it’s not uncommon for Jeffrey Purych to be out of touch with family for extended periods,” said RCMP spokesman Sgt. Chris Manseau. “Since his disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, however Jeffrey Purych remains missing.”

Purych is described as a Caucasian male with blonde hair and blue eyes standing five-foot-five and weighing roughly 110 pounds.

Those with information as to Purych’s whereabouts are urged to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522, their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

cowichan valleymissing person

Previous story
Mental health issue led to Duncan standoff, says RCMP spokesman
Next story
Central Okanagan bars, nightclubs ordered to close as COVID-19 cases surge

Just Posted

Campbell River SAR rescued three men stuck on Golden Hinde Mountain on August 4-5. Eric Teramura photo
Campbell River SAR perform overnight rescue on Vancouver Island’s tallest mountain

The fast charging station at the Campbell River Community Centre. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Charging time: Another EV station comes to Campbell River

Over 1,000 km of B.C. coastline is expected to be tidied of debris as a part of the Clean Coast, Clean Waters initiative. (Black Press files)
Campbell River org gets cash for coastal clean-up

West Coast salmon fishers reel in a catch. Photo by Gibran White
Quadra Island Fishing Derby being held this Saturday to help Children’s Centre