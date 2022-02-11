RCMP ask for help locating missing Campbell River man

Campbell River RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating Frederick Thom.
The 21-year-old First Nations man has been missing since Feb.9.
He is described as 6-feet tall with a slender build, long dark wavy hair, and dark facial hair.
Thom was last seen wearing a grey zip-up hooded sweater, dark pants, and rubber boots.
Police are concerned for his well-being, and believe he may be heading to the Nanaimo or Port Alberni area.
Anyone with information about Thom’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221
editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter