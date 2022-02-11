Surveillance Photo of Thom from Feb. 9, 2022. Photo submitted by Campbell River RCMP

Surveillance Photo of Thom from Feb. 9, 2022. Photo submitted by Campbell River RCMP

RCMP ask for help locating missing Campbell River man

Frederick Thom, 21, was last seen Feb. 9

Campbell River RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating Frederick Thom.

The 21-year-old First Nations man has been missing since Feb.9.

He is described as 6-feet tall with a slender build, long dark wavy hair, and dark facial hair.

Thom was last seen wearing a grey zip-up hooded sweater, dark pants, and rubber boots.

Police are concerned for his well-being, and believe he may be heading to the Nanaimo or Port Alberni area.

Anyone with information about Thom’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221

