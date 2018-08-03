Nanaimo RCMP were on scene in the Harewood area last night after reports of a man yelling in the street, brandishing a pair of guns. (News Bulletin file photo)

RCMP arrest man yelling and brandishing guns in Vancouver Island neighbourhood

Incident occurred Thursday night in area of Park Avenue and Seventh Street in Nanaimo, B.C.

A man was arrested by RCMP after screaming and brandishing a pair of guns on a Nanaimo, B.C. street last night.

According to Cpl. Tammy Douglas, RCMP Island District spokeswoman, the incident took place at approximately 7:10 p.m. in the Park Avenue and Seventh Street area of Nanaimo and involved a 34-year-old man.

“Nanaimo RCMP responded to a report of a male in the street … waving two black handguns and yelling,” Douglas said in an e-mail. “This resulted in large police response and the immediate area including the intersection were blocked off. The male was no longer in the street on police arrival and exited a residence. He was impaired by drugs and arrested without incident.”

Douglas said the guns turned out to be “airsoft pistols” and were confiscated by police.

Charges have not yet been laid.

Nobody has injured in the incident, Douglas said.


