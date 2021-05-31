Ayana Benning, 5, and her brother Tulsie Benning, 4, marched up with their signs and parents to join the celebration at Braden Main forest service road, where the police exclusion line was breached May 29. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

Ayana Benning, 5, and her brother Tulsie Benning, 4, marched up with their signs and parents to join the celebration at Braden Main forest service road, where the police exclusion line was breached May 29. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

RCMP arrest all but one at Fairy Creek blockade, protesters take it back next day

Crowds of supporters and a car of elders breached the police line

The people working to stop old-growth logging on southern Vancouver Island are using inventive tactics, determination and sheer numbers to prevent the RCMP from removing them from the various blockades in the forests west of Lake Cowichan and north of Port Renfrew.

On Friday (May 28), RCMP arrested most people stationed in and around the Waterfall blockade, except for one.

He was in what the organizers have dubbed a flying dragon: a cantilever position where the person was sitting at the end of a plank suspended over a steep drop. The other end of his plank was held in place by the weight of his car.

Police were unable to remove the individual safely after hours of effort, witnesses say.

Early the following day, many protest supporters gathered at a police line on Braden forest service road blocking access to the Waterfall blockade, about 12 kilometres north of Port Renfrew. Among the hundreds was elder Bill Jones and a 17-year-old Victor Peters, whom Jones calls the true Pacheedaht First Nation hereditary chief.

Jones cut the yellow police tape, a crowd of supporters behind him, as he addressed the RCMP standing a few metres up the road.

“You’ve been draining this territory for some 200 or 300 years. You have cut all our timber with no guilt or remorse. You are invaders. And I say to you: clear the road, to escort my chief,” Jones said.

RELATED:Solidarity for Indigenous claims over Tree Forest Lot 46 builds

RELATED: Seniors overwhelm RCMP barrier past Fairy Creek

Folk singer Luke Wallace led the gathered protesters in song at Braden Main May 29. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

After the elders drove through, RCMP say several hundred pedestrians also chose to pass the exclusion line illegally, some going on to hike more than two hours up the road to the Waterfall blockade. The rest stayed inside the exclusion line for hours, singing and celebrating. There were children, seniors, friends and strangers. First-time protesters and some who have camped in the woods on and off for months.

The Rainforest Flying Squad says it has retaken Waterfall, which has been described as a last stand before the old-growth forest in that area.

RCMP Sgt. Kris Clark, a media relations officer present Saturday (May 29), said the exclusion zones are necessary to control access to the area for safety purposes since it’s an active worksite. When asked why the RCMP were allowing the public to stay, Clark looked around at the crowd of people, which he estimated to be between 700 and 1,000, and said, “I think you can infer why.”

Luke Wallace (centre) describes himself as a “pro-forestry, pro-logger folk singer in support of protecting old-growth forests and forest communities.” (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

A coalition of media are planning to file legal action challenging the legality of the exclusion zones, where they say journalists have been denied access to report and observe.

The Rainforest Flying Squad refuses to follow the injunction, saying the old-growth trees are worth more standing. Thousands of people agree, based on the crowds that showed up Saturday – mostly masked, outside and distanced – between the Braden Main gathering and a ceremony at the Fairy Creek headquarters.

Hundreds also marched on Premier John Horgan’s offices in Langford, and other rallies were held around the province. The same day, a rally was held at Mesachie Lake to support Teal-Jones and the old-growth logging.

An RCMP officer surveys the crowd gathered beyond the exclusion line at Braden Main on May 29. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

RELATED: Anti-logging protest lands on Premier John Horgan’s Langford doorstep

RELATED: VIDEO: Vancouver Island loggers, supporters rally in Mesachie Lake

Do you have a story tip? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

forestryPort RenfrewprotestRCMP

Previous story
B.C.’s minimum wage to increase to $15.20 on June 1, highest of any province
Next story
City of Campbell River to work on Discovery Pier

Just Posted

The Canadian flag flies at half mast at Campbell River’s City Hall and other municipal buildings May 31, 2021. They will remain at half mast until June 8 to commemorate the 215 Indigenous children found buried at the former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Kamloops residential school children honoured at Campbell River City Hall

Flags to fly at half mast at city facilities until June 8

Workers will be on and around the Discovery Pier dock on Wednesday, June 2. Mirror file photo
City of Campbell River to work on Discovery Pier

Anglers asked to fish elsewhere for the day on Wednesday

(Black Press file photo).
Campbell River teen lost to suspected overdose

RCMP and BC Coroners Service investigating

Tyler Everett Sacht is described as: 6 ft 2 inches tall; 180 lbs Average build; Sandy blonde hair; Wears glasses and may appear to move slow due to physical limitations. If you have seen Sacht or have any information about his well being, contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.
Campbell River RCMP seek assistance in locating Tyler Sacht

Campbell River RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 40 year… Continue reading

The Strathcona Regional District voted against supporting the fish farm removal decision. Photo supplied
SRD votes down proposal to support fish farm removal

Eight directors vote against motion

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Federal New Democrats are calling for an emergency debate in the House of Commons on the recent discovery of the remains of 215 children on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
Trudeau promises more support for Indigenous Peoples after unmarked graves found

Prime minister says this not an exception or isolated incident, supports call for emergency debate

Vernon residents are showing their support for those grieving the loss of 215 children, whose remains were discovered at the Kamloops Residential School May 28, 2021. Residents are asked to put a teddy bear out on their porch at 5 p.m. Monday, May 31 and leave the light on. (Leo Isaac photo)
Teddy bears support those grieving Kamloops residential school victims

Residents urged to put a stuffed animal on their porch May 31 at 5 p.m. and leave their light on

Ayana Benning, 5, and her brother Tulsie Benning, 4, marched up with their signs and parents to join the celebration at Braden Main forest service road, where the police exclusion line was breached May 29. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
RCMP arrest all but one at Fairy Creek blockade, protesters take it back next day

Crowds of supporters and a car of elders breached the police line

Save Fairy Creek supporters sport red to the May 29 Elders circle gathering to show solidarity with Indigenous People. (Nora O’Malley photo)
Solidarity for Indigenous claims over Tree Forest Licence 46 builds

Over 2,000 show up to save the Fairy Creek watershed on Vancouver Island

File - In this Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 file photo, people walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo. The global economic rebound from the pandemic has picked up speed but remains uneven across countries and faces multiple headwinds including the lack of vaccines in poorer nations. That could lead to new virus variants and more stop-and-go lockdowns, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, OECD said in its latest forecast. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)
Forecast: Rebounding global economy faces multiple threats

Lack of vaccines for poorer nations among the larger issues casting a shadow over recovery

The ‘Locks of Love’ fence at Wally Creek is no more as the ministry of transportation and infrastructure removed the unpopular litter magnet on May 21. (Anne-Marie Gosselin photo)
Pacific Rim litter problem unlocked by removing Locks of Love fence

Wally Creek barricade removed due to ongoing pile-up of trash along Highway 4 to Tofino-Ucluelet

A sign is seen outside of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The remains of 215 children have been found buried on the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
Petition calls for day of mourning for children found buried at former B.C. residential school

The remains of 215 Indigenous children were found on the grounds of the former school

(Stock photo)
B.C.’s minimum wage to increase to $15.20 on June 1, highest of any province

Only the territory of Nunavut will have a higher minimum wage

Two vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine sit on a table at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Halifax on May 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Canada to receive 2.9M vaccine doses this week as Pfizer-BioNTech increase deliveries

Firms expected to deliver about 400,000 more doses a week than what was typical last month

Most Read