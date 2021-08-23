RCMP are searching for missing Black Creek man

David Pineo has been missing from his residence in Black Creek on Aug. 21. Photo supplied

The Comox Valley RCMP are requesting assistance from the public to locate 72-year old David Pineo.

Pineo was reported missing from his residence in Black Creek on Aug. 21 after failing to return home that evening. Pineo was last seen wearing a dark coloured baseball hat, a dark hoodie or jacket, a black t-shirt, black pants and white running shoes. He rides a red mobility scooter and is often travelling in the Macaulay Road area.

“David is not able to communicate verbally and requires daily medication,” said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer for Comox Valley RCMP. “His scooter was located at Bracken Park; however, he was nowhere to be found. Currently, Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue is searching the area. The Oyster River Fire Department and RCMP Air Services have also been assisting with the search efforts.”

If you see David Pineo, or know where he is, please call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or report online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.



mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing person