RCMP allege Okanagan pot shop sold to minors

RCMP explain arrest and seizure of cannabis at Cawston marijuana dispensary

Allegedly selling to minors was the reason behind the police seizing cannabis products from a compassion society and arresting one man last Friday.

A release from the RCMP issued Monday afternoon states the Keremeos detachment started an investigation into the Amber Light Compassion Society in Cawston after learning local youth were allegedly able to get marijuana from the store.

“After learning that local youths had allegedly obtained marijuana from the dispensary, we immediately launched an investigation which led to these arrests and seizures. We view our actions as appropriate and necessary in responding to public complaints received and initiated the resulting investigation. During the search, investigators gathered evidence of possible offences under the Criminal Code of Canada and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and took enforcement actions accordingly.” Cpl. Brian Evans of the Keremeos detachment stated in an email.

RELATED: Marijuana dispensary raided in Cawston

The Keremeos detachment with assistance from the Penticton RCMP and South Okanagan Traffic Services executed a search warrant at the Amber Light on Fri., Jan. 26 at about 10:15 a.m.

Two staff members and the owner Grant Bruce were in the store at the time. Evans told the Review a man was arrested and taken into custody but his name would not be released until formal charges are brought forward.

Police seized approximately 20 pounds of dried marijuana and a quantity of hashish inside the store. Also located and seized, were large quantities of marijuana extract products such as pills, lotions, balms and oils.

The Keremeos Review reached out to the store through its FB page over the weekend but was told they would not comment.

“We have nothing to say and will wait for our day in court.”

The Amber Light released a statement through its FB page to customers stating they would remain closed until legislation was in place because of “overwhelming pressure from the R.C.M.P.”

RELATED: Cawston marijuana dispensary to remain closed

In an Oct. 2016 interview with the Keremeos Review Bruce, a sufferer of epilepsy, said he opened the store because he wanted to help other people with medical ailments find relief.

He said at that time to become a member and purchase cannabis products the client must be 19 years of age or older and come with two pieces of identification.

