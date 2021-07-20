Rally for Jared Lowndes travels across Campbell River

Participants of the rally for Jared Lowndes at 909 Island Highway on July 20. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River MirrorParticipants of the rally for Jared Lowndes at 909 Island Highway on July 20. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Participants of the rally for Jared Lowndes at the Campbell River RCMP Detachment on July 20. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River MirrorParticipants of the rally for Jared Lowndes at the Campbell River RCMP Detachment on July 20. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Participants of the rally for Jared Lowndes at the Willow Point Tim Horton’s, where he was killed, on July 20. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River MirrorParticipants of the rally for Jared Lowndes at the Willow Point Tim Horton’s, where he was killed, on July 20. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror

A mobile rally was held in Campbell River on July 20 for Jared Lowndes, who was shot and killed by Campbell River RCMP on July 8.

The procession of vehicles first stopped downtown, then travelled to Campbell River RCMP detachment on Dogwood Street, before ending at the Willow Point Tim Horton’s where the fatal altercation between police and Lowndes took place.

Members of Lowndes’ family were present, who confronted police.

Also present was Homalco First Nation Chief Darren Blaney.

“I’m disappointed in Campbell River, because too many people are comfortable with racism,” said Blaney.

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) are reviewing the incident, in which Lowndes is alleged to have stabbed a police service dog, resulting in its death, and wounded an RCMP officer, after reportedly not complying with a police order.

More coverage to follow.

READ ALSO: UBCIC slams police union claim of ‘protecting’ Campbell River in fatal shooting of Indigenous man

Campbell RiverIndigenousPolice

