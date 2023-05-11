Rainy April boosted Campbell River water supply but levels stlll lower than normal

Big swing in early April with total precipitation for that month being 166 per cent of normal

The wet weather in April improved BC Hydro’s Campbell River water supply forecast for the spring and summer, similar to what happened last year.

“The overall spring and summer forecast is still lower than normal, though the increase in water storage will be better for fish habitat, recreation and power generation,” said Stephen Watson, BC Hydro’s Stakeholder Engagement Advisor.

BC Hydro’s water supply forecast goes from February to September. The forecast is updated monthly and in early April the water inflows into the Campbell River system over that period were predicted to be only 71 per cent of normal. There was a big swing in early April with total precipitation for that month being 166 per cent of normal. The forecast has just been updated for May, and it’s improved to 76 per cent of normal for the February to September period. However, the residual forecast between May to September is about 83 per cent of normal. Still lower than normal, though improved. The snowpack level in the upper watershed is about 90 per cent of normal for this time of year.

With the warm weather the past few weeks, the snowmelt is in full swing. Water inflows into the system, at times, have been over 200 cubic metres per second (m3/s). The water discharge below the three dams on the Campbell River system and in the Campbell River is about 65 m3/s. BC Hydro has been conserving water over the March to early May period.

“It has been quite a swing from March to May,” Watson said. “The month of March saw the lowest water inflows, at 31 per cent of normal, on record into the system reservoirs. May to date, we are seeing the second highest water inflows, at 202 per cent of normal, into the reservoirs for the month of May. Our records go back 60 years.”

The water level at Upper Campbell Reservoir/Butte Lake has been rising significantly with two to three times the water flow coming into the system versus being discharged downstream. It hit a low of 213.6 metres on April 8, and has risen to 215.8 metres above sea level. The summer recreation target from mid-June to early September is 217 metres to 220.5 metres.

BC Hydro forecasts the reservoir level to be around the 217 to 218.5 metre level this summer, with the highest level likely being around late June with the snowmelt. How high the reservoir level may reach will depend on how quickly the snow melts, and the rainfall amount during the rest of the spring.

“A month ago we were concerned about even reaching 217 metres,” Watson said.

The Lower Campbell Reservoir/McIvor Lake is currently at about 177.3 metres. The target for this reservoir’s summer recreation level is 176.5 metres to 177.5 metres, and BC Hydro forecasts this reservoir to be within the summer recreation target.

“With the improved water supply forecast, we may increase the Campbell River flow rate below the John Hart hydroelectric facilities from about 65 m3/s to the 70 to 80 m3/s range to assist with the salmon smolt out-migration to the ocean,” Watson said. “We may then lower river flow to around 35 to 40 m3/s in early July, a typical summer flow rate, and hold it there through the summer. When the John Hart Generating Station is running at full capacity the river flow is around 128 m3/s.”

