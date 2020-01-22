Rainfall warning issued for east Vancouver Island

Warning issued for area from Nanoose Bay to Campbell River

A heavy rainfall warning has been issued for east Vancouver Island, from Nanoose Bay to Campbell River.

According to Environment Canada, residents can expect rain, heavy at times.

“Moderate rain has started and will become heavy at times overnight tonight,” the statement reads. “East Vancouver Island near Bowser is expected to get 80 to 100 mm of rain and east Vancouver Island – north near Courtenay is expected to get 50 mm of rain before it eases Thursday morning.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”

To keep up to date with weather warnings issued by Environment Canada, go to https://weather.gc.ca/warnings/

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.