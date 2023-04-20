Sheet metal shingles were laid out on the lawn of 545 Holm Road. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror.

Rain, wind blow off roof of home in Campbell River

Neighbour “just sitting at home” when he heard the sound of siding tearing off

The inclement rain and wind that came through Campbell River on April 20 laid waste to at least one roof in town.

Neighbour Laurie Fairfield, who lives at 644 Holm Road, was at home when the storm led to an extraordinary sound from across the street.

“I was just watching TV when I heard a loud boom,” said Fairfield. “I come home to see the roof gone.”

READ MORE: With gusts of 110 km/h expected, wind takes out ferries between Island and mainland

Although not completely gone, siding was torn off from the northwest corner of the house at 545 Holm Road, with large pieces of sheet metal siding scattered across the front lawn.

Exposed to the elements, Fairfield says the underbelly isn’t built to withstand the heavy downpour that swept through town Thursday afternoon.

“Underneath there, that is all a wood base,” said Fairfield. “I’ve seen it from time to time when it’s dry, thinking “that roof needs to be redone. It’s definitely going to flood in there.”

Fairfield ran across to alert his neighbours, only to find they were not home.

“I guess they aren’t back from work,” Fairfield says. “It looks like it’s going to be a mess.”

Ferries were cancelled from Campbell River to Quadra, due to the rain and wind, which was expected by Environment Canada to reach speeds of 110 kilometres per hour (km/h) during the storm.

Edward Hitchins
edward.hitchins@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

025050

Campbell RiverSevere weatherWindstorm

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Castlegar school shooting threat made worse by social media rumours: mayor
Next story
Officers told not to make handwritten notes after death of Myles Gray, inquest hears

Just Posted

The rainstorm with high winds left this roof at 545 Holm Road missing siding. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Rain, wind blow off roof of home in Campbell River

High winds can make forests like the Beaver Lodge Lands in Campbell River unpredictable. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Entry into Beaver Lodge Lands ‘strongly discouraged’ during high winds —Ministry of Forests

BC Ferries. (Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror)
Campbell River to Quadra Island sailings cancelled due to wind

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney requested a name change to her riding on April 20. Photo courtesy Youtube
MP wants to change North Island-Powell River riding name in spirit of reconciliation

Pop-up banner image