Rain today, sunshine tomorrow in the Campbell River area, according to Environment Canada

Well back to the rain today but tomorrow looks nice, according to the Environment Canada weather forecast.

Rain is expected to begin this morning and things will get windy with a high of 8 C. Tonight will see periods of rain end in the evening and then things will clear up.

Tomorrow is expected to be mainly sunny and there are some snow flurries expected later in the week.

On the highways, Drive BC is telling motorists to watch out for strong crosswinds on Highway 19A between Catherwood Road and the end of Highway 19A, on the North Island Highway (19) from Hamm Road to Sayward Road and also on the Mount Washington Road.

Weather