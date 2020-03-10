Weather for Tuesday, March 10 and beyond. Environment Canada

Rain today, sunshine tomorrow in the Campbell River area, according to Environment Canada

Well back to the rain today but tomorrow looks nice, according to the Environment Canada weather forecast.

Rain is expected to begin this morning and things will get windy with a high of 8 C. Tonight will see periods of rain end in the evening and then things will clear up.

Tomorrow is expected to be mainly sunny and there are some snow flurries expected later in the week.

On the highways, Drive BC is telling motorists to watch out for strong crosswinds on Highway 19A between Catherwood Road and the end of Highway 19A, on the North Island Highway (19) from Hamm Road to Sayward Road and also on the Mount Washington Road.

IN THE NEWS: SD72 cancels two school trips to Italy amid COVID-19 outbreak

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ First Nations host Wet’suwet’en solidarity rally at Tofino-Ucluelet Junction

Just Posted

Historic Campbell River-built Tyee rowboat up for auction

Campbell River Salmon Foundation acquires boat unique to local Tyee fishing

SD72 cancels two school trips to Italy amid COVID-19 outbreak

Students from Carihi and Timberline were scheduled to travel on two separate trips this month

PHOTOS: Campbell River Mirror celebrates female business community

Women of Business special issue published last week

Campbell River’s Jalen Price marks WHL milestone

Price recently skated in his 100th WHL game

It’s almost time for Campbell River to Paint The Town Red

It’s just about time to Paint the Town Red, Campbell River. Starting… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

B.C. care providers say masks, medical supplies ‘drying up’ due to COVID-19 concerns

Seniors care providers urge the public: ‘Stop buying masks!’

COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess still scheduled to dock in Vancouver this April: port

There were 21 cases of COVID-19 reported on board the cruise ship

‘Crying fowl’: BC SPCA calls on hobby farmers to stop abandoning chickens

SPCA branch getting ‘increasing number of calls to rescue birds who have been dumped on logging roads’

Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ First Nations host Wet’suwet’en solidarity rally at Tofino-Ucluelet Junction

“This is a wake up call for Canada.”

Two Chilliwack high school students hospitalized after vaping and ‘foaming at the mouth’

Principal emails parents after incidents that involved two students blacking out

March supermoon to light up the skies over B.C. tonight

Moon about 20,000 kilometres closer than average distance

Thinking of travelling? Your insurance policy might not cover COVID-19

BCAA, TuGo both not covering coronavirus-related claims

B.C. warns of phone scam offering to sell fake COVID-19 testing

No one should charge for coronavirus test, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Most Read