Rain predicted for the coming week

Let’s hope this is one of those situations where the weather forecast is never right!

Well, it’s looking like a dreary week ahead in the weather.

Environment Canada is calling for periods of rain today and winds becoming southeast 40 to 60 km/h and a high of 11. Then for the rest of the week it will be rain or showers.

On the highways, watch for construction in Highway 19 northbound at Garfield Road until Oct. 31 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The shoulder will be closed and watch for traffic control, Drive BC says.

Construction continues further north on Highway 19 between Lakeview Road and Browns Bay Road (13 km north of Campbell River) until Nov. 1 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and Saturday. Watch for single, alternating traffic.

