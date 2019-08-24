A woman was caught on camera on Friday, Aug. 23 where she is heard yelling racial slurs in a parking lot dispute in Richmond, B.C. (Screenshot/Black Press Media)

Racist confrontation in Richmond parking lot caught on camera

Woman can be heard yelling racial slurs, swear words at woman in apparent parking dispute

Mounties are reportedly investigating after a woman threw racial slurs and other insults at another woman and her child in a Richmond parking lot recently, with the incident caught on video.

Footage of the incident, originally posted on social media platform WeChat before circulating on Facebook, happened on Friday along No. 3 Road in the Broadmoor area.

It appears the confrontation was over an apparent parking dispute. The woman in the video can be seen getting into her car, which is parked over a white parking line and touching the vehicle in the opposite spot.

But when the owner of that vehicle confronts the woman, who is Caucasian, her responses are concerning.

“We don’t want you here because you can’t drive,” the woman can be heard saying, before blowing a raspberry at the camera.

She goes on to say: “You don’t know a damn thing, go back to China where you belong,” and swears numerous times and yells other racial slurs.

ALSO READ: Curfew and probation for man filmed in racist parking lot rant in Abbotsford

Black Press Media has reached out to the RCMP for further comment.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Trudeau to meet with U.K. and Japanese prime ministers ahead of G7 summit

Just Posted

Sunny weather in store for Campbell River following cloudy skies

Forecast calls for high of 21 C on Sunday

Campbell River puts out call for stewardship award nominations

It’s time to recognize the efforts and achievements of people working to… Continue reading

16-year-old Campbell River athlete heading to Cairo for volleyball championship

Emoni Bush of Wei Wai Kum First Nation to compete with Youth National Team

Striking Western Forest Products workers could lose benefits in September

Union, forest company at odds over Vancouver Island benefit payments as strike enters third month

Exhibit showcases work of veteran taxidermist on Cortes Island

Dozens of mounted animals on display at Wild Cortes

Trudeau to meet with U.K. and Japanese prime ministers ahead of G7 summit

French President Emmanuel Macron, this year’s G7 host, has little expectations of a unified front from the leaders

Groups ready campaign to help young voters identify ‘fake news’ in election

The media literacy campaign to focus on identifying misinformation and suspicious sources online

Big rally in northern B.C. draws attention to continuing lumber crisis

Mayor Joan Atkinson says about 400 workers have been directly affected by the closure of the Canfor mill

Orangeville Northmen take Minto Cup at Langley Events Centre

Swept best-of-five series 3-0 over Victoria Shamrocks

Expanded support to help B.C. youth from care attend university still falling short

Inadequate support, limited awareness and eligibility restrictions some of the existing challenges

Ethnic media aim to help maintain boost in voting by new Canadians

Statistics Canada says new Canadians made up about one-fifth of the voting population in 2016

UPDATE: Crown cross-examines B.C. father accused of killing daughters

Andrew Berry is charged in the deaths of six-year-old Chloe and four-year-old Aubrey in 2017

Dog attacked by river otters, Penticton owner says

Marie Fletcher says her dog was pulled underwater by four river otters in the Penticton Channel

BC SPCA overwhelmed with cats, kittens needing homes

Large number of cruelty investigations, plus normal ‘kitten season’ to blame

Most Read