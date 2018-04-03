Rachel Blaney calls on Liberals to make seniors a real priority and create full department for seniors

Too many seniors are currently struggling, and it’s time for the government to make them a real priority in Canada, NDP MP Rachel Blaney says.

The NDP is calling on the Liberals to create a full federal Department for Seniors, led by a Minister for Seniors, to oversee a national strategy that ensures adequate income, strengthens services, and plans for the coming ‘growing grey tide.’

“By the year 2036, 1 in 4 Canadians will be a senior, and the golden years are not so golden for too many vulnerable seniors,” Blaney, the NDP Seniors Critic, said in a press release.

She was commenting on HUMA’s Advancing Inclusion and Quality of Life Among Seniors report tabled in Parliament last Thursday before the Easter break.

“We have strong recommendations for better housing, home care, accessibility, social inclusion, age-friendly communities and more, but now we need to see leadership from our government,” Blaney says.

Benefits, services and programs need to be simplified, clear and fair for all seniors. The government must immediately implement a comprehensive and long-term plan that helps seniors, particularly those in high-risk groups, including Indigenous Peoples, women living alone, individuals identifying as LBGQT2, racialized minorities, and recent immigrants. In the additional recommendations of the report, the NDP is calling for a National Pharmacare Program to help seniors with their medications, with special attention to seniors living in rural and remote areas. The report also recommends the need for better training and supervision of home care workers, protection against financial abuse, improvements to GIS, and having companies face tighter regulatory rules to fulfill pension obligations to employees.

“Issues faced by seniors are too often overlooked, and without a specific department to oversee and implement a national strategy and subsequent programs, their issues will continue to get lost in the current super-sized department,” said Blaney. “It’s time for seniors to get the attention and strong social programs that they deserve.”

Blaney, MP North Island-Powell River, was the NDP representative for the six-month study, repeatedly raising the specific challenges of seniors in rural and remote communities. Blaney cited what local seniors told her at 11 town halls she conducted, as well as other stories: how a ride on scooters with seniors in Campbell River identified transportation challenges, funding challenges and community building by friendship centres at Sacred Wolf and Waciay, the volunteer health services program at Sayward, an Alert Bay age-friendly pilot project and the specific housing challenges for Kingcome for people, affected by climate change.

Previous story
UPDATE: Driver involved in fatal motor vehicle incident near Campbell River arrested
Next story
Victoria’s Empress hotel lifts man’s ban over seagull fiasco

Just Posted

Change needed now to avoid more devastating wildfire seasons: Struzik

‘At some point we’re simply going to run out of money doing it the way we’re doing it’

Campbell River board of education worried about effect of new payroll tax

‘At present the provincial budget has allocated no additional funds to offset this cost increase’

UPDATE: Driver involved in fatal motor vehicle incident near Campbell River arrested

A male driver involved in a motor vehicle incident at Highway 19… Continue reading

Campbell River middle school’s SWITCH allows students to learn about their passions

How would you have felt about middle school if you had been given class time to explore a passion?

Victoria’s Empress hotel lifts man’s ban over seagull fiasco

‘The lamps were broken. The room was trashed. It’s a really funny story to tell 17 years later.’

VIDEO: CF-18 Demo Jet paint theme revealed

2018 CF-18 Demo Jet gets its 60th Anniversary of NORAD paint job.

B.C. family’s Panama Canal cruise turned into construction zone

Cecilia Jenkins said a major construction project began moments after leaving a dock in Miami

New conclusion reached in Campbell River animal skeleton mystery – otters

A verdict is in on the animal skeletons that were dumped on… Continue reading

REPORT: Money laundered through B.C. casinos for years

B.C. attorney general reviewing report aimed at ending money laundering

Premier kicks off B.C. Wine Month with winery tour

B.C. Wine Month is intended to promote local wines ‘and the hardworking people who make them.’

B.C. men to return to court after sheriff shortage prompted charge dismissals

Judges in separate cases had slammed the government for not hiring enough sheriffs

Alcohol consumption on the rise on Vancouver Island

The increase has led to more hospitalizations as a result of alcohol consumption

UPDATED: Constable charged in 2015 Castlegar shooting

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) has announced a charge of manslaughter has been approved.

UPDATE: Shooter believed dead, several injured in YouTube HQ shooting

San Bruno police asking people to stay away

Most Read