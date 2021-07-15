The Campbell River Fire Department responded to a front-end loader on fire at a shake mill on Willis Road. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River

Quick response keeps front-end loader fire from spreading

Machinery caught fire at Campbell River shake mill

Quick action by Campbell River fire crews stopped a cedar shake mill from burning down on July 14.

Just after 6 p.m. crews were called to a cedar shake mill on Willis Road. A front-end loader was on fire parked near the building.

“A worker was operating the loader when a fire broke out in the engine compartment. The worker tried to extinguish the fire but was unable to. When the first fire truck arrived they found a front-end loader completely engulfed in flames,” explained deputy chief Kelly Bellefleur. “The fire had spread to the chip pile and the vegetation up against a building. Flames were impinging on a large diesel tank as well as a structure.”

Two additional fire crews were called to the scene for additional support. In all, 15 firefighters attended the fire. However, they were able to bring the fire under control before it spread to the building or diesel tank.

No injuries were reported, and the damage appeared to be limited to the loader, Bellefleur said.

