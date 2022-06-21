Campbell River Fire Crews used positive forced air fans to clear the building of smoke. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Quick response from Campbell River fire crew to Tuesday afternoon kitchen fire

Building safely evacuated

A stove fire in Campbell River caused residents of the Tyee Apartments to briefly have to evacuate the building on Tuesday (June 21) afternoon.

A call came in for a structure fire at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Crews were on scene quickly due to the building’s proximity to the fire hall. Firefighters entered the building and investigated the source of the smoke on the second floor. They discovered a stove fire, and began to force air through the building to clear out the smoke.

“We’re using positive pressure fans to pressurize the building and control the flow,” said fire chief Thomas Doherty on scene. “Right now we have a stairwell up to the second floor that is getting air forced through it and then out that unit.”

No injuries were apparent on scene, and residents were safely evacuated from the building.

