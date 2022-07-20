A passenger arrives from New Delhi at Pearson Airport in Toronto on April 21, 2021. Infectious disease experts are at odds over the value of testing random travellers into the country for COVID-19 as the federal government relaunched its airport test program Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

A passenger arrives from New Delhi at Pearson Airport in Toronto on April 21, 2021. Infectious disease experts are at odds over the value of testing random travellers into the country for COVID-19 as the federal government relaunched its airport test program Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Questions raised about value of random COVID-19 tests for travellers

Randomly selected air travellers at those airports must now report to off-site locations for tests

Infectious disease experts are at odds over how valuable it is to randomly test travellers arriving in Canada for COVID-19, as the federal government relaunched its mandatory testing program.

The government put a pause on random testing at airports in June as long customs delays caused chaos at Canada’s airports, but relaunched the program on Tuesday at four major airports: Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver and Montreal.

Randomly selected air travellers at those airports must now report to off-site locations to be tested for COVID-19 or pick up a self-swab kit.

Dr. Theresa Tam, the chief public health officer, has called the tests an “early warning system” for new variants of COVID-19 as they enter Canada.

The government has issued several contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars to companies across the country to administer the program.

Infectious disease physician Dr. Zain Chagla says there are more efficient ways to watch for variants that don’t inconvenience travellers and don’t contribute to airport delays, such as testing the wastewater at the airport.

—Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Random COVID-19 testing resumes at four major airports; tests to be done offsite

Air TravelCoronavirus

Previous story
B.C.’s Ombudsperson calls for oversight of municipal jails after detainee left screaming in pain
Next story
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rips Hockey Canada leadership over sex assault fund

Just Posted

Contributed to the project by local families apart of Campbell River and District Division of Family Practice.
Making Mama Well: new resources available for perinatal care in Campbell River

L-R back row Kailey Horel (Biggs), Victoria Hoffman, Ryan Lofstrom, Kiera Steele, Gillian Galik and Maile Wesner. Front row L-R Zoe Steele, Walker Smits, Elisabeth Hoffman and Payge Doty-Brown. Photo courtesy Cougars Track and Field Club
Cougars Track and Field club has good weekend and provincial championships

Three cyclists navigate Sutil Point Road on Cortes Island in a Google Streetview image from 2011. Photo courtesy Google Maps
Most Cortes Islanders drive, but those surveyed would use active transportation if infrastructure was there — report

Parker Bell (right) backchecking in a game against the Seattle Thunderbirds on Nov. 5, 2021. (Photos courtesy of the Tri-City Americans/ Scott Butner)
Campbell River’s Parker Bell selected by the Calgary Flames in the NHL Draft