Hero the kitten is receiving care after being found with a bandage wrapped so tightly around his leg it will need amputation. (Submitted Photo)

Hero the kitten is receiving care after being found with a bandage wrapped so tightly around his leg it will need amputation. (Submitted Photo)

Quesnel kitten will need leg amputated after found wandering with hair elastic around leg

The BC SPCA say Hero the kitten was found with a bandage wrapped tightly around leg

A kitten found wandering in Quesnel is going to lose his leg after suffering from a tightly wrapped hair elastic.

The kitten, named Hero, was turned into the Quesnel BC SPCA branch after he was found roaming around a yard with what appeared to be a cast or bandage around one of his front legs.

“As soon as Hero arrived to the shelter it was apparent that the bandage was tied so tightly around his leg with a purple elastic hair tie that it had worn through the flesh and was directly on the exposed bone,” the BC SPCA said in a news release Monday (Feb. 8).

Hero was given medication, and will soon have surgery to to amputate his leg. After surgery, he will spend at least a month in foster care before being ready for adoption.

BC SPCA Quesnel & District manager Colby O’Flynn said it’s unclear why the elastic was tied around the kitten, causing long-term suffering.

Hero’s care will cost $1,500.

Despite the circumstances, Hero is friendly and comfortable around people.

“Hero is a sweetheart,” O’Flynn said. “So affectionate and talkative. He doesn’t let his leg slow him down for one minute. He still manages to run, jump and climb. We can only imagine how happy he will be after his surgery and can start his new three-legged life in a forever home.”

READ MORE: Costs climb to more than $100K for BC SPCA to care for animals in B.C. farm seizure

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCSPCACatsQuesnel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lost Vancouver Island dog found after 12 days in snowy wilderness

Just Posted

STOP SIGN
RCMP to crack down on “California stops” – failing to stop at a stop sign

Drivers in the South MacPhedran area can expect a RCMP crackdown on… Continue reading

Black Press media file
Major crime unit investigating homicide in Sayward

A Sayward man was initially taken into custody and has been released as the investigation continues.

COVID
Real Canadian Superstore employee tests positive for COVID-19

Company reports result in regular update

Oyster River Volunteer Firefighters battle Saturday night cabin fire. Photo provided by Campbell River RCMP
Neighbours pull man from burning residence

Cabin south of Campbell River gutted by blaze; victim treated for burns, smoke inhalation

The SRD is looking for input from residents who live north of Gold River on their tsunami preparedness plan. (Black Press Media file photo)
SRD wants input on tsunami planning

Looking for Indigenous and local knowledge to inform planning process

Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor Ryan Straschnitzki plays pond hockey with family near his home in Airdrie, Alta., on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘A blessing:’ Paralyzed Humboldt Bronco finds way back on the ice during COVID-19

Straschnitzki’s mother said it was heartwarming to see her entire family on the ice.

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A seaweed farm installation in Klahoose First Nations Territory by Cortes Island. (Cascadia Seaweed photo)
Seaweed farming opens world of opportunity for coastal B.C.

“It’s projects like this that can show what true reconciliation is about.”

Shelley Meyers and Bono on their long drive down from Holland Lake. (Submitted photo)
Lost Vancouver Island dog found after 12 days in snowy wilderness

Shelley Meyers found Bono on the west end of Holland Lake

A woman dresses mannequins in a storefront window in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Quebec, Nova Scotia and Alberta begin relaxing COVID-19 restrictions

In Alberta, restaurants also reopened for in-person dining Monday

Crews with the $3.5-million provincially funded Marine Debris Removal Initiative remove discarded and lost gear from B.C.’s central coast in the summer of 2020. (Photo supplied by the Small Ship Tour Operators Association of B.C.)
Barrels of fuel to children’s toys: B.C. shoreline cleanup nets 127 tonnes of marine debris

Government-funded project employed out-of-work marine-tour operators

Biomass storage domes at Drax Power Station in Yorkshire, England, a former coal-fired plant that is Europe’s largest decarbonization project. Drax has bid to take over Pinnacle Renewable Energy, the B.C.-based pellet maker that is now the world’s second largest. Photo © Chris Allen (cc-by-sa/2.0) Geograph.org.uk
British firm Drax bids to buy B.C.-based pellet maker Pinnacle

Wood waste company has expanded into Alberta, U.S.

Hero the kitten is receiving care after being found with a bandage wrapped so tightly around his leg it will need amputation. (Submitted Photo)
Quesnel kitten will need leg amputated after found wandering with hair elastic around leg

The BC SPCA say Hero the kitten was found with a bandage wrapped tightly around leg

Some of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers’ “least-wanted Valentines” for 2021 displayed on a table at a media event in Surrey on Monday morning, Feb. 8. (submitted photo: Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers)
Top 10 ‘least-wanted Valentines’ list ranks B.C.’s most wanted fugitives

‘Some of these fugitives have been missing a year or even longer’

Most Read