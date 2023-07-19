Quadra RCMP looking for 31-year-old local woman

Cassandra Murphy is wanted on two unendorsed warrants

Quadra Island RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for a 31-year old local woman.

Cassandra Murphy is wanted on a pair of warrants for driving while prohibited. She is described as a caucasian female, approximately 5 foot 7 inches (170 cm) , 126 pounds (57 kg), with brown or reddish mid length hair and blue eyes.

“Both incidents occurred on Quadra Island,” said Const. Rebekah Draht of Quadra Island RCMP.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Cassandra Murphy, call the Quadra Island RCMP at 250-285-3631. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

